Amanpour and Company

February 21, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 5168 | 55m 23s

Czech Republic president-elect Petr Pavel speaks with Christiane about Biden’s visit, and the unity of EU and NATO countries in supporting Ukraine’s defense, in an exclusive interview. Christiane speaks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Sara Dosa's "Fire of Love" tells the epic tale of volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft.

Aired: 02/20/23
February 21, 2023
Extras
“Fire of Love:” The Krafft's Fatal Love for Volcanoes
Watch 18:07
Amanpour and Company
“Fire of Love:” The Krafft's Fatal Love for Volcanoes
Sara Dosa joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5168 | 18:07
Why Are Doctors Quitting? A Physician Weighs In
Watch 18:21
Amanpour and Company
Why Are Doctors Quitting? A Physician Weighs In
Dr. Eric Reinhart explains why doctors are demoralized.
Clip: S2023 E5167 | 18:21
February 20, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 20, 2023
Dmytro Kuleba; Jens Stoltenberg; Dr. Eric Reinhart
Episode: S2023 E5167 | 55:37
February 17, 2023
Watch 55:30
Amanpour and Company
February 17, 2023
Olaf Scholz; James Cleverly; Oksana Masters; Erica Gies
Episode: S2023 E5166 | 55:30
A Nat Geo Explorer’s Quest to Help Solve Drought
Watch 15:33
Amanpour and Company
A Nat Geo Explorer’s Quest to Help Solve Drought
Erica Gies joins the show.
Clip: S2023 E5166 | 15:33
New Documentary: "The Flagmakers"
Watch 17:38
Amanpour and Company
New Documentary: "The Flagmakers"
Directors Sharon Liese and Cynthia Wade discuss their new film.
Clip: S2023 E5165 | 17:38
February 16, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 16, 2023
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jere Van Dyk; Sharon Liese; Cynthia Wade
Episode: S2023 E5165 | 55:37
February 15, 2023
Watch 55:38
Amanpour and Company
February 15, 2023
Félix Maradiaga & Juan Sebastián Chamorro; Maria Pevchikh; William Timmons & Derek Kilmer
Episode: S2023 E5164 | 55:38
How the Bipartisan Committee to Fix Congress Got Things Done
Watch 17:56
Amanpour and Company
How the Bipartisan Committee to Fix Congress Got Things Done
Democrat Derek Kilmer and Republican William Timmons join the show.
Clip: S2023 E5164 | 17:56
February 14, 2023
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
February 14, 2023
Yael German; Robert Ford; Bill Browder
Episode: S2023 E5163 | 55:37
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
