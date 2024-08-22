August 29, 2024

Walter Isaacson discusses his new biography that reveals the complicated and controversial life of Elon Musk. The "Free Future 2023" forum is currently taking place in New York, and joining the program are two of the speakers: Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera. Susan Glasser discusses her latest article in the New Yorker, "The Twilight of Mitch McConnell and the Spectre of 2024."