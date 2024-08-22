© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 29, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7044 | 55m 43s

Walter Isaacson discusses his new biography that reveals the complicated and controversial life of Elon Musk. The "Free Future 2023" forum is currently taking place in New York, and joining the program are two of the speakers: Tarana Burke and Mariam Mangera. Susan Glasser discusses her latest article in the New Yorker, "The Twilight of Mitch McConnell and the Spectre of 2024."

Aired: 08/28/24
Watch 17:41
Amanpour and Company
Is Kamala Harris a “Failed Border Czar?” Immigration Expert Weighs In
Jonathan Blitzer joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7039 | 17:41
Watch 18:06
Amanpour and Company
GOP Mayor Endorses Harris: “Silence Is Not an Option”
John Giles joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7038 | 18:06
Watch 15:53
Amanpour and Company
Silicon Valley Trump Supporters "Deluding Themselves," Says Michael Moritz
Michael Moritz explains why he thinks Trump supporters in Silicon Valley are making a big mistake.
Clip: S2024 E7037 | 15:53
Watch 17:49
Amanpour and Company
“A Trump Foil:” Inside Kamala Harris’ Political Evolution
Liz Goodwin joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E7036 | 17:49
Watch 17:34
Amanpour and Company
CEO of Google DeepMind: We Must Approach AI with “Cautious Optimism”
Co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind Demis Hassabis discusses the future of AI.
Clip: S2024 E7035 | 17:34
