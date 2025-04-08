© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 9, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7203 | 55m 47s

The New York Times journalist Li Yuan on the trade war with China. Ryan Calais Cameron on his new play "Retrograde." Canadian actress and entrepreneur Jasmine Mooney on being detained by ICE while attempting to renew her work visa.

Aired: 04/08/25
Watch 18:39
Amanpour and Company
Held by ICE for 12 Days Over Visa Renewal, Canadian Actress Tells Her Story
Jasmine Mooney joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7203 | 18:39
Watch 17:57
Amanpour and Company
“Putting Americans at Risk:” Fmr. CDC Dir. on RFK Jr.’s Public Health Cuts
Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC, discusses national health crises and funding cuts.
Clip: S2025 E7202 | 17:57
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2025
Gregg Nunziata; Jan Egeland; Dr. Tom Frieden
Episode: S2025 E7202 | 55:47
Watch 17:40
Amanpour and Company
“The Gen X Career Meltdown:” What Happens When Your Job Becomes Obsolete?
Steven Kurutz joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7201 | 17:40
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2025
Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers; Nate Blouin; Ece Temelkuran; Steven Kurutz
Episode: S2025 E7201 | 55:47
Watch 18:02
Amanpour and Company
The Democratic Brand Is “Toxic,” Says Rahm Emanuel
Rahm Emanuel discusses the future of the Democratic Party.
Clip: S2025 E7200 | 18:02
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2025
Sanna Marin; Juan Manuel Santos; Tom Basden; Tim Key; Rahm Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E7200 | 55:41
Watch 18:20
Amanpour and Company
“I’m Not Scared:” Jeffrey Goldberg on Potential Backlash After Signal Leak
Jeffrey Goldberg joins the show.
Clip: S2025 E7199 | 18:20
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
