Amanpour and Company

April 8, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6201 | 55m 43s

Physicist Brian Greene discusses today's solar eclipse. Six months after the October 7th attack on Israel, Christiane speaks with Sharone Lifschitz whose father is still being held hostage in Gaza. Correspondent Nada Bashir reports on the tragic effects of six months of war in Gaza. Economics professor David Autor explains how AI could actually help rebuild the American middle class.

Aired: 04/07/24
