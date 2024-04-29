© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 30, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 6217 | 55m 52s

Palestinian Observer to the UN, Riyad Mansour discusses the dimming prospect of a ceasefire in the region and Israel's looming offensive on Rafah. Robert Kagan explores the roots of threats to American democracy in his new book "Rebellion." Senior Adviser at The Lincoln Project Stuart Stevens discusses the state of the GOP and what their embrace of Donald Trump means for the party and the country.

Aired: 04/29/24
Watch 17:36
Amanpour and Company
Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens: Complete Collapse of Moral Authority in GOP
Lincoln Project’s Stuart Stevens discusses Donald Trump, the GOP, and the 2024 election.
Clip: S2024 E6217 | 17:36
Watch 55:53
Amanpour and Company
April 29, 2024
Amit Segal; Isabella Ramirez; Cameron Russell
Episode: S2024 E6216 | 55:53
Watch 18:01
Amanpour and Company
The Dark Side of Fashion: Supermodel Cameron Russell on Exploitation and Abuse
Cameron Russell joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6216 | 18:01
Watch 17:12
Amanpour and Company
“I Finally Bought Some Jordans:” Michael Arceneaux on Family, Debt and Grief
Michael Arceneaux discusses his new book “I Finally Bought Some Jordans.”
Clip: S2024 E6215 | 17:12
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
April 26, 2024
Michael Stuhlbarg; Rupert Goold; Michael Arceneaux; Andrew Mlangeni; Peter Hain
Episode: S2024 E6215 | 55:35
Watch 17:46
Amanpour and Company
From UCSB Shooting to Sydney Mall Stabbing: The Violence of Misogyny
Kate Manne joins the show.
Clip: S2024 E6214 | 17:46
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 25, 2024
Emily Bazelon; Rose Gottemoeller; Harriet Harman; Kate Manne
Episode: S2024 E6214 | 55:44
Watch 18:22
Amanpour and Company
Anne Applebaum: The GOP’s Pro-Russia Caucus Lost. Now Ukraine Has to Win
Anne Applebaum discusses her latest piece for The Atlantic.
Clip: S2024 E6213 | 18:22
Watch 55:25
Amanpour and Company
April 24, 2024
David Lammy; Salman Rushdie; Anne Applebaum
Episode: S2024 E6213 | 55:25
Watch 4:35
Amanpour and Company
Salman Rushdie on Being Violently Attacked and the Love That Healed Him
Salman Rushdie reflects on the 2022 stabbing attack that almost ended his life.
Clip: S2024 E6213 | 4:35
