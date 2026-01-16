"Bombshell" examines how journalists covered the use of atomic weapons in WWII

A new documentary from the PBS series "American Experience" examines how the United States government sought to control the narrative around the use of nuclear weapons during World War II.

"Bombshell," which is out now, traces how reporters before, during and after the conflict were restricted from publishing information about the dangers of radiation.

While some reporters, namely William Laurence, were granted access to the military and their testing before the bombs were used against Japan, the reporting was a mouthpiece for the government and was heavily edited and censored before hitting the newspapers for public consumption.

The documentary also tells the story of Charles Loeb, a Black reporter who worked for Cleveland's Call and Post newspaper. Loeb had a science background and broke ranks with the military to cover the aftermath of the bombings in Japan. He reported on the radiation burns and other injuries suffered by the Japanese in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Ben Loeterman, the writer and director of the documentary spoke with the "Sound of Ideas" about the project, and why he tackled the subject matter. Also part of the conversation is Felecia Ross, from The Ohio State University. She specializes in the history of the Black press and weighed in Charles Loeb's importance during the mid-20th century.

Guests:

- Ben Loeterman, Writer and Director, "Bombshell"

- Felicia Ross, PhD, Associate Professor, School of Communication, The Ohio State University