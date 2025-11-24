© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

American Experience

Bombshell

Season 37 Episode 8

Eighty years after the devastating atomic bombings that ushered in the nuclear age, Bombshell explores how the U.S. government manipulated the narrative about the human impact of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II, and the efforts of a group of intrepid reporters to let the world know the truth.

Aired: 01/05/26
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:41
American Experience
How WWII Shaped Henry Kissinger's Identity
Kissinger escaped Nazi Germany and emigrated to the U.S., where he was drafted in the U.S. Army.
Clip: S37 E6 | 3:41
Watch 5:00
American Experience
Why Did Kissinger Wage A Secret War On Cambodia?
Kissinger and Nixon authorized the secret bombing of Cambodia in 1969.
Clip: S37 E6 | 5:00
Watch 2:53
American Experience
Trailer | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Preview: S37 E6 | 2:53
Watch 9:03
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Kissinger, Part 1
Watch a preview of Part One of Kissinger.
Preview: S37 E6 | 9:03
Watch 4:45
American Experience
What It Was Like to Work for Henry Kissinger
Hear what it was like working for Henry Kissinger from former staffers.
Clip: S37 E6 | 4:45
Watch 1:38
American Experience
Trailer | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 1:38
Watch 8:55
American Experience
Chapter 1 | Hard Hat Riot
Watch a preview of Hard Hat Riot.
Preview: S37 E5 | 8:55
Watch 3:47
American Experience
The 1970 Riot that Split America
What was The Hard Hat Riot?
Clip: S37 E5 | 3:47
Watch 4:59
American Experience
Who Were the Hard Hats?
At the dawn of the 1970s, blue-collar workers were re-shaping New York City's skyline. But they were
Clip: S37 E5 | 4:59
Watch 1:22:42
American Experience
Part 2 | Kissinger | American Experience
Discover how Kissinger’s anti-Communism would shape U.S. foreign policy, from Vietnam to the USSR.
Episode: S37 E7 | 1:22:42
Watch 1:22:49
American Experience
Part 1 | Kissinger | American Experience
The life of the brilliant foreign policy powerbroker who shaped the world in which we live.
Episode: S37 E6 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:21:16
American Experience
Hard Hat Riot
The violent 1970 clash between student protestors and construction workers in downtown NY.
Episode: S37 E5 | 1:21:16
Watch 2:16:40
American Experience
The Presidents: FDR (Part 2)
Part of the award-winning The Presidents collection.
Episode: S7 E2 | 2:16:40
Watch 52:39
American Experience
Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
The story of L.A.’s noxious smog problem and the creation of the EPA and Clean Air Act.
Episode: S37 E4 | 52:39
Watch 52:20
American Experience
Mr. Polaroid
The story of Edwin Land, whose iconic Polaroid camera let everyone instantly chronicle their lives.
Episode: S37 E3 | 52:20
Watch 53:00
American Experience
Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act
The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990.
Episode: S37 E2 | 53:00
Watch 1:52:47
American Experience
Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP
The story of one of the most influential yet forgotten civil rights figures, Walter White.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:52:47
Watch 1:51:27
American Experience
American Coup: Wilmington 1898
The little-known story of the deadly 1898 race massacre and coup d’etat in Wilmington, NC.
Episode: S36 E7 | 1:51:27
Watch 52:36
American Experience
The American Vice President
A look at the US vice presidency, from constitutional afterthought to position of political import.
Episode: S36 E6 | 52:36