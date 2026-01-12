Ideastream's 'Sound the Alarm' series examines challenges to Ohio's volunteer firefighters

"Sound the Alarm" Series

In 2022, Governor DeWine announced the creation of the Volunteer Fire Service Task Force to look into the challenges faced by Ohio's fire departments, of which nearly 70% rely on volunteer firefighters in some capacity.

The task force released a report in 2023 and found that many departments across Ohio are facing challenges like staffing shortages and financial shortfalls.

The average age for a volunteer firefighter in Ohio is 54, with many expected to step away from their duties soon.

Regarding financial challenges, many of Ohio's rural fire departments report that their firefighters have had to purchase their own equipment and hold events like raffles to help raise money for their units.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we share some stories and reporting from Ideastream's new "Sound the Alarm" series, which examines Ohio's firefighting landscape.

Guests:

- Abigail Bottar, Akron / Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- Kendall Crawford, Reporter, "Today From The Ohio Newsroom"

Human Trafficking Update

We then pivot to discuss the latest efforts to combat human trafficking in Ohio.

Each yeah, Shared Hope Internation, a non-profit aimed at stopping human trafficking releases report cards for how each state is performing in their efforts against trafficking. In 2025, Ohio received an 'F' grade.

We'll dig into why that may be, and what groups like The Collaborative to End Human Trafficking are doing about it. The Collaborative's President and CEO joins us in studio to talk about their work, other statewide efforts, and what Ohio legislators are going about the issue.

Guests:

- Kirsti Mouncey, President & CEO, The Collaborative to End Human Trafficking