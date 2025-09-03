How Northeast Ohio organizations are protecting victims of human trafficking

Human trafficking, defined as the use of force or coercion to exploit adults and children for sex or labor, is not a crime that happens in far off places.

It's happening in Ohio. The limited data on human trafficking shows Ohio among the top six states for reported cases. One factor that impacts the number of human trafficking cases is our extensive highway system that makes it easy for traffickers to operate.

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we will talk about human trafficking and what current data can tell us about what’s happening in Ohio. Plus, we will hear about the work being done by Northeast Ohio organizations to support survivors.

Project Polaris: National Human Trafficking Help Resources

or

Call 1-888-373-7888 | Text 233733 (Befree) | Live Chat

Drew Maziasz / Ideastream Public Media A monarch butterfly on a flower.

Later in the hour, over the next few weeks, Northeast Ohio will be in the path of a natural phenomenon. Millions of monarch butterflies will be on the move making their way to wintering grounds in Mexico.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service estimates that since the mid-1990s the monarch population east of the Rockies—including the ones you see in your backyard—have declined 80%.

We will talk about monarch butterflies, including their migration and conservation efforts with local naturalists.

Find monarch butterfly and other nature programs:

Cleveland Metroparks

Medina County Park District

Fall Program Guide

Guests:

-Kirsti Mouncey, President and CEO, Collaborative to End Human Trafficking

-Andrea, Human trafficking survivor

-Laura Bartchak, Executive Director, Harriet Tubman Movement

-Mayim Hamblen, Naturalist, Cleveland Metroparks

-Meridith Teehan, Naturalist, Medina County Park District