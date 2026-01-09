2026 Ohio governor’s race snaps into focus | Reporters Roundtable

It's a midterm election year and the Ohio governor's seat is up for grabs as there is no incumbent.

The presumptive nominees for the two major parties finalized their tickets this week. Presumptive Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy, the businessman and former presidential candidate and Department of Government Efficiency partner, selected Senate President Rob McColley of Northwest Ohio as his running mate.

Dr. Amy Acton chose the former leader of the Ohio Democratic Party -- and an active fly in the Republican ointment on social media, David Pepper. Get ready for the Doctor....Pepper campaign.

State and local health experts urge us to get a flu shot, even though the shot doesn't seem to be matched up well with the current strain of virus.

Flu cases are on the rise statewide and in Northeast Ohio, flu-related hospitalizations doubled this week, according to an Ideastream report. Year-over-year cases are higher as well and we are still several weeks away from peak flu season.

And we've got measles to worry about, too. Three kids in Cuyahoga County have them.

The East Cleveland City School District is riding high after being released last month from state oversight, which had been in place for more than seven years.

Gov. Mike DeWine spent much of the week refuting what he called disinformation spread on social media alleging fraud in the state's day care system. The online videos specifically target day cares run by Somali immigrants. Ohio has the second largest population of Somalis in the nation.

Police in Akron bring their own long guns to work, but Akron's mayor says they should use only department-issued weapons. He inserted that new rule in the capital budget he submitted to city council this week. The issue of personal long guns has become a concern for community members after 15-year-old Jazmir Tucker was shot dead by an officer using his own gun in 2024.

Swearing in for Cleveland's smaller sized city council happened this week, and grumbling about leadership followed not long after. The council, slimmed down to 15 from 17 due to population declined, features 3-new members -- and one returning member who cast a no vote on a perfunctory approval of council's rules, saying leadership does not seek broad input from its members.

Unify America, a national nonprofit that seeks to replace political infighting with collaborative problem solving, launched a pilot program in Akron this week to give residents a voice in addressing housing issues.

Guests:

-Anna Huntsman, Akron-Canton Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

