Cleveland council swears in three new members during celebratory, fiery ceremony

Three new members were sworn into Cleveland City Council at a spirited Monday meeting. 12 other incumbents were sworn in for the four-year term.

That's two fewer representatives than the previous 17-member council due to redistricting after population loss across the city.

The freshman include Austin Davis, Nikki Hudson and Tanmay Shah. While Davis was complimentary of Mayor Justin Bibb and his administration, Hudson embraced her time as an activist and Shah made it clear his priorities were a democratic socialist approach with strong support for the Palestinian territory.

Austin Davis / Nikki Hudson / Tanmay Shah From left to right: Austin Davis, Nikki Hudson and Tanmay Shah

Shah, who narrowly defeated incumbent Danny Kelly in a face-off to represent the West Side neighborhoods of Edgewater, Cudell and West Boulevard, will assume the new Ward 12 seat. Shah is a progressive attorney, labor organizer and truck driver living in Cleveland. He ran with a campaign promise to shake up City Hall establishment politics and vowed to bring reliable city services and affordable housing to residents.

Shah opened his speech by saying "Free, free, free Palestine" to a responsive crowd of supporters. Shah also took aim at national and regional lawmakers and financial backers, calling out what he says is a "settler colonial project."

"“To the robber billionaires and their fascist, war-mongering puppets in DC and Columbus, there is a storm coming," Shah said. "The day is coming when you will wonder how you could take so much and leave so little for the rest of us.”

Ward 7's Davis, who represents the West Side neighborhoods of Ohio City, Tremont, The Flats in Downtown and Detroit-Shoreway, is an attorney who worked closely with Mayor Justin Bibb's administration for years as a senior policy advisor. Davis has vowed to bring his experience of crafting legislation that takes aim at out-of-state and negligent landlords to his time on council. He wants more and affordable housing in neighborhoods where property values are skyrocketing.

"I believe that as we enter a new chapter for Cleveland, as we continue to grow and evolve, that Cleveland can lead the way. And that’s why I am here," said Davis following his swearing-in.

Davis is taking the reigns from Ward 3's Lauren Welch, who was appointed to succeed longtime councilmember Kerry McCormack for three months after McCormack left for a new job at Flock Safety. Ward 3, which previously included downtown and near West Side neighborhoods, most closely resembles Davis's new Ward 7. McCormack had previously announced he would not seek reelection, opening the field for one of council's most contested races of the year.

Also on the West Side, Ward 11's Nikki Hudson, who now represents the neighborhoods of Cudell, Detroit-Shoreway, Edgewater and parts of Old Brooklyn, assumed the seat from from Ward 15's Jenny Spencer. Spencer, a one-term council member, announced last year she would not seek reelection.

Hudson is a mother, activist and homeowner in Cuddell. She was inspired to get involved in local politics after grassroots organizing, like her participation in a successful campaign to save her neighborhood park.

"And so I promise not to forget that it was my activism that got me started and I hope it will inspire others to get more involved in their communities, however big or small the issue," said Hudson.

The other 12 members sworn in Monday were incumbents, many of whom handily secured their reelection bids.

But two incumbents were ousted by their colleagues after redistricting pushed four members into races against one another. Richard Starr of Central defeated Slavic Village's Rebecca Maurer to represent Ward 5 Downtown and on the East Side, and Mike Polensek of Collinwood will keep his title as Cleveland's longest-serving council member after beating Anthony Hairston for the East Side Ward 10.

Blaine Griffin will again serve as council president. He was unopposed and reelected by colleagues.

“It is the best of times in some parts of Cleveland, with thriving neighborhoods, amenities, world-class arts, education and entertainment venues," Griffin said. "But it is the worst of times in other locations. We still have too many people struggling on the margins of society.”

The councilmembers are taking their seats just as Mayor Justin Bibb prepares to present his 2026 budget to legislators.

Councilmembers pointed out challenges like the consolidation of Cleveland schools, potential loss of the Browns stadium to Brook Park and reduced investment in social services.