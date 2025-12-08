"Get to NEO" Cleveland city councilmember-elect Tanmay Shah

Meet Cleveland City Councilmember-elect Tanmay Shah

On Monday's show, we'll get a new installment of our series "Get to NEO a Leader," where we talk to officials from across the 22 counties in the listening area that we cover.

We'll meet Tanmay Shah, who was just elected as the Cleveland city councilmember for Ward 12. At 29, he's set to become the youngest member of council, and the only newcomer this fall to unseat an incumbent.

Shah defeated Councilman Danny Kelly by a razor-thin margin, just nine votes, and ran as a democratic socialist. We'll talk with the councilmember-elect about his win and what he hopes to bring to City Hall.

Guest:

- Tanmay Shah, Cleveland City Council, Ward 12