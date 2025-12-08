© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

"Get to NEO" Cleveland city councilmember-elect Tanmay Shah

By Aya Cathey
Published December 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM EST
Tanmay Shah, an attorney and labor organizer, poses for a portrait.
Abbey Marshall
/
Ideastream Public Media
Tanmay Shah, an attorney and labor organizer, poses for a portrait.

Meet Cleveland City Councilmember-elect Tanmay Shah

On Monday's show, we'll get a new installment of our series "Get to NEO a Leader," where we talk to officials from across the 22 counties in the listening area that we cover.

We'll meet Tanmay Shah, who was just elected as the Cleveland city councilmember for Ward 12. At 29, he's set to become the youngest member of council, and the only newcomer this fall to unseat an incumbent.

Shah defeated Councilman Danny Kelly by a razor-thin margin, just nine votes, and ran as a democratic socialist. We'll talk with the councilmember-elect about his win and what he hopes to bring to City Hall.

Guest:
- Tanmay Shah, Cleveland City Council, Ward 12

Tags
Sound of Ideas Get to NEO a LeaderSound of Ideas
Aya Cathey
Aya Cathey is the associate producer for "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show.
See stories by Aya Cathey