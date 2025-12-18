Learning to enjoy winter can start with a shift in mindset

Learning to embrace the winter

It's not a surprise that many people dread winter.

The teeth-chattering temperatures, snow shoveling, and darkness of the winter months provide plenty of reasons why.

But some communities in the far north in places like Tromso, Norway, have learned to embrace their climates and actually enjoy the winter months and stretches of darkness. One health psychologist says it all starts with a shift in mindset.

Kari Leibowitz writes in "How to Winter" that learning to not view the winter months in a negative light can lead to us finding more joy and fulfillment, and increasing overall happiness. She joins the "Sound of Ideas" on Thursday to explain more.

Guest:

- Kari Leibowitz, PhD, Author, "How to Winter: Harness Your Mindset to Thrive on Cold, Dark, or Difficult Days"

"Shuffle" podcast reflects on year of music

Later in the hour, we'll wrap up the year in local music with our final installment of our "Shuffle" music podcast for 2025. Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader share some of their favorite music from Northeast Ohio artists.

Guests:

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

- Brittany Nader, Producer, "Shuffle"