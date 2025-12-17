Cleveland's lengthy permitting process leaves residents, developers frustrated

Cleveland's permit process continues to frustrate city residents, developers

For years, developers and residents in Cleveland have raised concerns about the pace, predictability and transparency of the building permitting process.

Long delays and unclear requirements can impact investment, raise costs and leave would-be builders and business owners frustrated.

This month, Crain's Cleveland Business reporter Zachary Smith published an in-depth look at how the system is working in practice, and more importantly, where it isn't.

He joins the show to unpack some of the new efforts at reform what it means for the future of development in Cleveland.

Guest:

- Zachary Smith, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business