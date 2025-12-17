© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland's lengthy permitting process leaves residents, developers frustrated

By Aya Cathey
Published December 17, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST
The Vitrolite, a former showroom of the Vitrolite Glass Company on Detroit Avenue in Hingetown, was purchased to be converted into a small business complex. It took nearly a year for the new owner to receive permits and inspections.
Crain’s Cleveland photo illustration
/
Crain’s Cleveland Business
The Vitrolite, a former showroom of the Vitrolite Glass Company on Detroit Avenue in Hingetown, was purchased to be converted into a small business complex. It took nearly a year for the new owner to receive permits and inspections.

Cleveland's permit process continues to frustrate city residents, developers

For years, developers and residents in Cleveland have raised concerns about the pace, predictability and transparency of the building permitting process.

Long delays and unclear requirements can impact investment, raise costs and leave would-be builders and business owners frustrated.

This month, Crain's Cleveland Business reporter Zachary Smith published an in-depth look at how the system is working in practice, and more importantly, where it isn't.

He joins the show to unpack some of the new efforts at reform what it means for the future of development in Cleveland.

Guest:

- Zachary Smith, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business

Aya Cathey
Aya Cathey is the associate producer for "Sound of Ideas," Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show.
