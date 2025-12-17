North Ridgeville Police opens trauma-informed interview space for survivors of assault

North Ridgeville Police Department announces the opening of a soft interview room for sexual assault survivors

In April 2017, 22-year-old Molly Jane Matheson was killed in her apartment in Fort Worth, Texas. Days later, another woman, Megan Getrum, was also killed in that area.

Those women were killed by the same man, who later pled guilty to the murders and to multiple sexual assaults committed over several years. He is serving a life sentence.

The case prompted broader questions about how systems respond to patterns of sexual violence and how earlier interventions might prevent escalation.

In the aftermath of her daughter's death, Matheson's mother founded Project Beloved, a nonprofit organization that advocates for survivors of sexual assault.

One of its key initiatives focuses on creating more trauma-informed interview spaces within police departments for survivors who are sharing their experiences with investigators.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the renovation of one such interview room at the North Ridgeville Police Department in Lorain County.

Guests:

- Tracy Matheson, President and Founder, Project Beloved

-Capt. Gregory Petek, North Ridgeville Police Department

Cleveland's permit process continues to frustrate city residents, developers

For years, developers and residents in Cleveland have raised concerns about the pace, predictability and transparency of the building permitting process.

Long delays and unclear requirements can impact investment, raise costs and leave would-be builders and business owners frustrated.

This month, Crain's Cleveland Business reporter Zachary Smith published an in-depth look at how the system is working in practice, and more importantly, where it isn't.

He joins the show to unpack some of the new efforts at reform what it means for the future of development in Cleveland.

Guest:

- Zachary Smith, Reporter, Crain's Cleveland Business