New Port of Cleveland CEO discusses lakefront development and regional economics

The Port of Cleveland is a substantial economic driver for Northeast Ohio, supporting some 23,000 jobs and contributing more than $4.7 billion to the region's economy annually. And they're involved in more than just what's being shipped in and out of docks on the city's lakefront.

Jeff Epstein, the new President and CEO of the Port recently stopped by the Ideacenter studios to discuss the work being undertaken by the Port. This includes helping finance major projects like the rehabbing of the Warner & Swasey building.

They're also one of the primary partners in the redevelopment of Irishtown Bend, which sits on the west banks of the Cuyahoga River. They'll also be involved in what happens at the site of the Browns stadium, once the team relocates to Brook Park.

Guests:

- Jeff Espstein, President and CEO, The Port of Cleveland