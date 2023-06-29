Cleveland becomes newest port of call for Great Lakes cruise ships

A wave of contracts with new cruise lines are bringing tourists to Downtown Cleveland this summer.

Viking Cruise Ships is just one of the providers that will be docking in Cleveland several times in the next few months, carrying hundreds of passengers with them as they embark on other excursions around Northeast Ohio.

On Thursday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll discuss the potential economic impact of these cruises, and how they came to land in Cleveland.

Also on the program, we'll discuss the results of a new study looking at Cleveland's "Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers" program. That program puts social workers and trauma-informed care specialists in rec centers across the city in order to treat children facing trauma.

Finally, we bring you another episode of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week Amanda Rabinowitz sits down and speaks with rapper, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Marcus Smith.

GUESTS:

- William Friedman, President and CEO, The Port of Cleveland

- Megan Holmes, PhD, Co-Director, Center on Trauma and Adversity, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences

- Eugenia Cash-Kirkland, Social Services Unit Director, The City of Cleveland

- Sonya Prior-Jones, Chief of Youth and Family Success, The City of Cleveland

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host and Producer, "Shuffle" and "All Things Considered"

