Experts say honest conversations about death make us better prepared for it

Cleveland Death Society inspires open conversations about mortality

For many people, death is a taboo topic. It can feel uncomfortable, even controversial, and it's something people often avoid until they no longer can. But experts say making space to talk about death can also bring a surprising sense of relief and connection.

So how do we face our fear of death, demystify it, and get more comfortable speaking honestly about it?

In recent years, "death cafés" have emerged as informal gatherings, often in bars or coffee shops, where people come together simply to talk about mortality.

Wednesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear from a local group, the Cleveland Death Society, which hosts these open, agenda-free conversations about loss and end-of-life experiences.

And it's a timely moment for this discussion. For many, the winter holiday season can intensify feelings of grief and make them harder to navigate.

Guests:

- Kimberly Garchar, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Philosophy, Kent State University

- Brandi Lynn Wiles, Founder, Cleveland Death Society

- Gabriela Gomez, M.D., Resident Physician, Harvard Radiation Oncology Program

Meet the new president and CEO of the Port of Cleveland

The Port of Cleveland is a major economic driver of the region supporting some 23,000 jobs and contributing more than $4.7 billion to the Northeast Ohio economy annually.

The organization's influence reaches far beyond just goods that are being transported through docks on the lakefront. They are involved in financing large housing projects, environmental endeavors and reshaping the banks of the Cuyahoga River.

And now the Port of Cleveland has new leadership, as former CEO Will Friedman stepped away from the job after 14 years.

Guest:

- Jeff Epstein, President and CEO, The Port of Cleveland