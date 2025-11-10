Cleveland Death Society confronts dying with dark humor and no judgment

It’s a weeknight at the B-Side Lounge in Cleveland Heights for “Drinks Over Death," a monthly gathering where people talk about — well, death.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Brandi Lynn Wiles of the Cleveland Death Society kicks off the event for the evening. The group helps people better understand become more comfortable with the thought of dying.

About 20 people huddle up in chairs and tables facing the stage. Some play death-related board games, others talk to friends over drinks, surrounded by death-related dolls including a bobblehead of Edgar Allen Poe.

It's all to lighten the mood of participants and normalize a topic many see as taboo. Some attendees are EMTs or hospice workers, but most are just regular people wanting to understand their mortality better.

Bridget Cullen of South Euclid has terminal metastatic stage four breast cancer and came to the event to help deal with her own mortality.

"Being able to talk about death without being judged for it or told like my dark humor is not appropriate," said Cullen. "I like that it's appropriate here and I can make all the sarcastic jokes I want to."

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Mark McGuire of Bedford says becoming comfortable with death can help take away fear.

Support and decisions

The organizer of the event is the nonprofit Cleveland Death Society, which helps people better understand all things associated with death. Brandi Lynn Wiles is its founder. She’s also a death doula, or a nonmedical companion who provides support to people who are dying and to their friends and family.

"I got tired of finding out that friends had cancer out of nowhere and then passing away," said Wiles. "And I had been searching for something for a while to help people get through what they're dealing with."

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media Brandi Lynn Wiles is a death doula and founder of the Cleveland Death Society. Wiles said she started the group to help people find a path to deal with grief.

Wiles said she started the society to help people find a path to deal with grief.

"So why don't we have like better resources for this?" said Wiles. "We've just been brought as a society to not talk about it."

Death cafes started in the early 2000s, mostly in Europe, but are now popping up in places likes homes, bars or hospitals.

Dr. Gabriela Gomez is currently a resident physician at the Harvard Radiation Oncology Program.

"Physician comfort with death and dying has significant impact and implications for patient outcomes," said Gomez.

Gomez and two other colleagues conducted a study published in the American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry that showed 80% of physicians at Johns Hopkins University who attended a virtual death café reported feeling more comfortable talking about death and dying with their patients.

Zoom Dr. Gabriela Gomez has studied the effectiveness of death cafes for physician care.

"Not only does this improve quality of life but there's also emerging evidence that earlier integration of palliative care may extend patient survival," said Gomez. "So having these conversations can increase coping strategies, but also potentially extend our lives."

Death cafes can also help the process of planning for the future, Gomez said, including getting people thinking about wills and advance directives for hospital decisions.

"Too often, in my professional experience, a hospital admission, or worse, an ICU admission is the point at which patients, their families, and sometimes their providers realize that this is the end of the road," said Gomez.

A game about death

Back at the B-Side Lounge, a group of acquaintances-turned-friends found a death card game with prompts for conversation.

J. Nungesser / Ideastream Public Media A group of friends and acquaintances including therapist Philip Cranmer (right) enjoy drinks, books and death-related card games.

One prompt reads: "A loved one requests jewelry be created from their cremated remains. Would you wear it?"

Philip Cranmer, one of the people at the table, lives in Shaker Heights. He says events like this allow him to talk about the topics he often must bridge as a therapist.

"I think it's really valuable for people to talk about death, especially with their loved ones," said Cranmer. "Especially with people who are close to them, because it's a fact of life."

The next event is November 19.