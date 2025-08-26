Witches, wizards and crones: Inside Northeast Ohio’s pagan community

Paganism is among the nation’s fastest-growing religions, with about a million pagans in the U.S. at last count.

Northeast Ohio has its own annual celebration of witches, crones and belonging — the Cleveland Pagan Pride Festival, now in its 16th year.

At the annual gathering earlier this month in the East Side suburb of Bedford, a steady beat of drums filled the air — to a backdrop of vendor tents and food trucks. Almost 5,000 attendees were present, some in witches’ hats and flowy black dresses on a hot summer evening.

Desiree Diaz held a large forest green boa constrictor as it tried to slither out of her hands. She and her husband own Off the Hook Exotic Pet Store in Pittsburgh and attend the event every year. She said snakes and other animals are important in many pagan traditions.

"Witches have familiars," said Diaz. "(A) familiar is something in an animal form that's able to help you connect in different ways that we're not able to as human beings."

Outside the norm

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Desiree Diaz, holding a boa constrictor, co-owns Off the Hook Exotic Pets in Pittsburgh with her husband George (left). The pair have attended the festival for almost 10 years.

Paganism is an umbrella term for multiple religions or spiritualities outside the main world religions, and includes Wicca, Druidry and Hellenism — which honors the ancient Greek gods. A common thread is reverence for the natural world and the use of natural materials such as crystals and herbs.

Salemn Rule, 15, of Bedford, was walking the grounds with her parents. She’s a practicing pagan and was looking to buy a pendulum, a divination tool used for seeking guidance and answers from spiritual realms. She said she was also there to find community.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Salemn Rule (left), of Bedford, attended the festival with her parents. Rule, 15, says she attends in part to find community.



"Having a space that's just for this amazing, wonderful, loud, cool community and everything is such a unique experience that a lot of people don't get," said Rule.

She’s right that a lot of people probably don’t get it. Although interest in paganism is growing, Pew Research Center data shows that less than 1% of adults in Ohio identify as Pagan or Wiccan.

Protestors nearby

In previous years, Christian protestors have shown up at the event.

Matt Stewart, president of Pagan Pride and co-owner of Spirit Apothecary in downtown Bedford, said protestors are quickly escorted off the premises — though they’re allowed to demonstrate nearby.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Matt Stewart is president of Pagan Pride and co-owns Spirit Apothecary in downtown Bedford. He said he hopes the festival is a place to learn about pagan rituals, and is a "coming home" party for those already in the community.



"Once you're in the square this is pagans' area," said Stewart.

Stewart wants the festival to be safe and open and a place to learn about pagan rituals.

"The pagan community in Cleveland look forward to this weekend every year," said Stewart. "People save up their money and save up their best outfits to wear. It's kind of like a coming home party."

'We're not alone'

The special guest of the weekend sat at his booth with books and brochures about paganism scattered around him. He sported a long gray beard and a top hat adorned with colorful buttons.

Oberon Zell is a naturalist, author, and co-founder of the Church of All Worlds in Missouri, the first Neo-Pagan church to be state recognized in the 1960s.

"People don't come into paganism by conversion," said Zell. "They come in by discovering that, 'You mean, there are other people who believe like me? I'm not alone?'"

He cited the rise of popular books and movie series such as the Harry Potter franchise as the reason the movement has seen its popularity and public acceptance grow in the last two decades.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Oberon Zell attends his booth at the festival. He is a naturalist, author, and co-founder of the Church of All Worlds, the first pagan religious institution to be recognized by a state.

"People are just delighted to discover," said Zell. "They're looking around, you know, 'Are there real witches, are there real wizards among us?' And we are!"

Dancing Crones

Laura Dodge of Brecksville and Amy Hawks of Lakewood are part of the Crooked River Crones, a group of pagan women age 50 or older who assist and mentor each other.

They were preparing to attend the “Crowning of the Crones” ceremony here, where they would formally welcome new members into their collective.

"I love seeing all the different types of people that come here," said Dodge. "You're allowed to be yourself here."

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Members of the Crooked River Crones Twisted Witches perform a broom dance as part of the festival's first day of activities and entertainment. The group is made up of pagan women age 50 or older.

"With the political climate that we're in, we're just all here together," explained Hawks. "No matter who you are, doesn't matter. We're just here."

And for them, the celebration of belonging doesn't end here. In October, they'll participate in Sandusky's annual Witches' Walk, where they’ll attempt to achieve the world record for the largest witches' dance in the world.