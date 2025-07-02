© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Vigil scheduled Wednesday for missing Canton drag performer amid 'increased sense of urgency'

Ideastream Public Media | By J. Nungesser
Published July 2, 2025 at 5:13 PM EDT
City of Canton
A vigil will be held Wednesday in Canton for a 26-year-old who went missing June 19 under what friends and family have called suspicious circumstances.

Canton police are searching with what they call an "increased sense of urgency" after drag performer Ryan "JJ" Godbey went missing under suspicious circumstances. The LGBTQ+ community has shared Godbey’s photo and information thousands of times on social media in hopes of generating leads.

Venus Campian is a friend of Godbey and the entertainment director for Darlin’s CREW, a popular LGBTQ+ bar and nightclub in Canton where Godbey was last seen. She said the community is in shock.

“She's so passionate about drag," Campian said. "She felt like an artist and when she didn’t show up, that's when I knew something was very wrong."

A post from Darlin's CREW inviting the community for tonight's vigil in Canton.
Darlin's CREW
A post by Darlin's CREW says a vigil for Ryan Godbey is planned in Canton Wednesday night.

Godbey was scheduled to perform at the club the weekend they went missing.

"It just really kind of sent shockwaves out in our community," Campian said.

Police records indicate Godbey’s driver’s license and debit card were recovered by work crews along Interstate 77. Anyone with information is urged to contact Canton police at 330-649-5800.
Tags
Community Stark County
J. Nungesser
J. Nungesser is a multiple media journalist at Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by J. Nungesser