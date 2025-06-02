Cleveland's new library branch will share its home with senior residents

The Cleveland Public Library will break ground on a new facility in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood on Friday. When completed, the building will have a unique tenant on the top floor.

The new Walz library branch at the corner of West 80th Street and Detroit Avenue will include 51 affordable apartments for seniors 55 years and up.

Beth Madden, of Northwest Neighborhoods CDC, said it’s a dream project for her, and for seniors.

"Residents will have access to the library through the elevator or stairs during library opening hours," Madden said. "But they will have to abide by the same hours as the rest of the public."

The Karam Senior Living Apartments will be for seniors with incomes 60% or less than the area median income. It will also have a community room and wellness center.

Madden called it "a really amazing opportunity, especially for a vulnerable population."

NEO Trans Blog reports the project is similar to the Library Lofts project in University Circle, a 200-unit apartment building built upon the new Martin L. King, Jr. branch of Cleveland Public Library.

A completion date has not been announced.