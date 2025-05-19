Photos of Northeast Ohio's trans community aim to show 'everyday people' behind the politics

A picture may speak a thousand words, but that especially holds true for those who are having a professional photograph of themselves taken for the first time. One local storyteller is making a difference in the transgender and queer communities, one photograph at a time.

'Still, we belong'

Bridget Caswell is a self-described storyteller and photographer, snapping photos of participant Sam Butler at Cleveland’s LGBT Center. This was the last of a series of portrait sessions Caswell hosted at multiple venues since November, all with the aim of showing that transgender individuals are not just a political talking point, but people.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Photographer Bridget Caswell directs subject Sam Butler prior to a photo session. Caswell has been a professional storyteller and photographer for 25 years.

"If you look back, more often than not, you are not going to find something (that says) transgender, or queer, or gay, or lesbian," Caswell said. "And so it has been my mission that we (have) proof that we were here, that we did exist, that we still belong."

The project, called Still, We Belong, is funded by a grant from the Ohio Arts Council by way of the LGBT Center of Cleveland. Caswell has been a professional storyteller and photographer in the area for 25 years — including 16 at NASA.

In this latest project, Caswell worked with five mentees from the queer youth group at the Center to teach them the basics of photography and to help capture photos for the project. One of the mentees, 18-year-old Dawn Moss, was looking for a way to be involved in the community.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media One of Bridget Caswell's proteges, 18-year-old Dawn Moss, frames his camera for pictures with one of the subjects for the Still, We Believe project.

“When she came and she asked if I wanted to be a part of it, I couldn't say no," Moss said. "I got to meet a lot of cool people, and it's just nice to see that there is community outside of the Center and (that) we're just everyday people."

Caswell said some subjects may never have had their photo taken professionally because they could be "intimidated by the camera or uncomfortable because this might be their first time coming out as who they actually are."

One of the participants at the session was drag performer and reigning Miss Trans Kentucky, Latrice Cozart , wearing a white dress and black belt as she held a bouquet of pink roses. She’s originally from Fort Worth, Texas, but is now living in Lakewood.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Latrice Cozart holds a bouquet of pink roses as photographer Bridget Caswell snaps a series of pictures. Cozart was thrilled that her picture will be on display at the Cleveland Public Library during LGBTQ+ Pride month.

"People are going to be able to see me at the library," Cozart said. "And then those that see me at the library (will) come to Pride (and) will be able see me on stage, so it is a very full circle moment for me."

Proof of existence

Caswell tried to capture the essence of each subject, posing them in sometimes intimate and often engaging ways. Subjects are allowed to be provocative, and some write political messages on their forehead like “proof,” as in proving transgender people exist.

Caswell remembered one subject who asked a favor prior to the holidays.

"He said, 'My parents don't have any photos of who I am (and) it would really mean a lot to me if I could walk in on Christmas with a framed photo and put it on the mantle and see myself,'" Caswell said. "And we did that. Seeing yourself reflecting in your parents' home of who you actually are, that matters."

Bridget Caswell / Instagram Samples of completed photographs posted on Caswell's Instagram account for Still, We Belong. The pictures feature transgender people and will go on display at the Cleveland Public Library in late May.

Another subject, 34-year-old Ely Roso of Seven Hills, heard about the photo series from an Instagram post. He reflected on his childhood.

“I didn't have any role models or anything," Roso said. "So it's like, maybe I kind of want to just be visible for the younger generation to know that you can survive — and you will."

In a time when the transgender community faces challenges due to state and federal legislation dictating their public lives, from where to use the restroom to what sports they are allowed to play, Caswell said the project shines a light on the actual living and breathing people that make up the community.

Ygal Kaufman / Ideastream Public Media Camilla Keener is a transgender drag performer that goes by Pineapple Honeydew professionally. Originally from the Youngstown area, Keener was interested in this project having worked previously with Caswell.

"I think it's important to celebrate our community in times like this, because that's how you survive, is through community," said Caswell. "What better way than to show people that we see you."

The photo series will be featured at the main campus of the Cleveland Public Library May 23 through LGBTQ Pride month in June.