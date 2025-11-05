Recapping the 2025 election and looking ahead to the 2026 midterms

Tuesday voters across the region headed to the polls to exercise their civic right.

While there were no statewide races on the ballot, there were many key local races including all of the Cleveland City Council seats and mayoral contests in Cleveland, and Cleveland Heights.

Voters across the region were also asked to decide crowded school board races including in Akron where eight candidates vied for four seats and in Lakewood where a school consolidation plan has led to pushback from parents.

In addition to the school board races, levies were on the ballot in many communities as schools navigate legislation out of Columbus that impacts levy requests.

Wednesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we'll kick off the show talking to a few candidates who won their races. We'll also talk school levies.

Later in the show, while the 2025 election just ended, for many the focus has shifted to next year’s midterm elections.

Unlike this year, that ballot will feature races for Congress and U.S. Senate as well as the statewide executive offices.

A statewide push to try and end property taxes completely in Ohio is also aiming for the ballot in 2026.

We're going to round out Wednesday’s program by looking ahead to 2026 and what, if anything results from this year's election may signal for the coming political year.

Guests:

- Conor Morris, Education Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

- David Cohen, Ph.D., Professor of Political Science, Director, Applied Politics Program, The University of Akron

- Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television