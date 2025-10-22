From tariffs to data centers, Ohio's farming industry is facing challenges

Agricultural land makes up nearly 50% of the land across Ohio.

Agriculture is also big business for the state, often cited as Ohio’s number one industry, contributing more than $100 billion to the economy.

But farmland has been disappearing lately, with more and more farms either going out of business or being bought up by developers. Some of those developers are looking to build warehouses or data centers, others could be planning a new suburban development or a highway.

Land loss is just one of the issues facing the state’s agriculture industry.

Tuesday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk about what the future of farming looks like in Ohio.

Among other issues are the trade complications that have emerged from the current administration in Washington D.C. The trade war that has escalated with China has led to prices plummeting for soybeans – a major export for Ohio.

The lack of a farm bill and a prolonged government shutdown also means hardships for farmers.

But not all the changes in agriculture are troublesome.

Some family farms have figured out how to pivot and lean into the growing popularity of agritourism — think pumpkin patches, apple or berry picking, corn mazes and tractor rides.

Technology is also providing new avenues for farmers. Drones can be used to apply pesticides or spread seeds. And automated systems can save farmers hours of backbreaking labor.

Guests:

- Bill Patterson, President, Ohio Farm Bureau

- Bob Cohen, Business Advisor, Braintree Business Development Center

- Donnie Clark, Economic Development Project Manager, Richland Community Development Group - Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development