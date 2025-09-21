Ohio farms feel pressure from weather extremes

Oscillating weather conditions have taken a toll on Ohio’s farmers in recent years.

Much of Ohio experienced a severe drought last season, which has returned to threaten the state as fall approaches.

Those same counties saw about 32 inches of rain back in April, May and June, upheaving age-old planting and harvesting traditions.

“We went from the eighth wettest April through July on record to the driest, in 131 years, driest August on record for Ohio," said Aaron Wilson, a climate specialist with OSU Extension.

According to Wilson, those drier conditions and loss of moisture on the surface were brought on by a couple of factors, including less rainfall.

"First of all, we had a pattern shift to more northerly air and we had more Canadian air, which tends to be drier," he said.

"Now this week we've shifted to — the omega block — where you get high pressure centered over a certain area with a trough or low pressure up to the east and west. And we've been in that high pressure, which leads to sinking air, drying air and warming air here at the surface."

Wilson said Ohio’s farmers must examine their farming practices in order to survive these converse weather extremes.

“We have to think about what crops we can grow," he said. "Maybe more double crop potential, maybe not. These are questions that are active in the research.”

Farmers could also be forced to be more flexible with planting dates and watering methods and look into GMO crops.

Bruce Clevenger, a field specialist with OSU Extension, said they are keeping an eye on GMO wheat, which is newer compared to corn and soybean GMO variants.

"The GMO wheat is a drought-resistant wheat, not an insect or disease or herbicide type," he said. "So maybe that was interesting and we'll see how that plays out in the wheat industry."

Warmer winters could also mean farms could face more pests or weeds throughout the season, and as these weather patterns continue, Wilson said the data has shown this looks to be a long-term trend.

"Winters and springs are getting wetter, July and August, they're not getting wetter," he said. "Most of Western Ohio since 1970, we're seeing less precipitation during August. So this is just ...a small example, of what we're seeing in those trends when it comes to the data."

Wilson is also looking toward the short-term future with a wetter winter hopefully reducing drought conditions across the state.

"Overall, I'm looking for more soil moisture recharge in that season of winter this season. So hopefully we'll put this drought to bed and move along," he said.