Eligible Ohio Kia and Hyundai consumers to receive money and anti-theft protection

Consumers in Ohio who own or lease certain Hyundai or Kia vehicles may be eligible for compensation and free anti-theft protection as a result of a multi-state settlement.

The settlement comes after an uptick in thefts reported in recent years of Kia and Hyundai models linked to TikTok campaigns.

Under the settlement, the Ohio Attorney General's Office said consumers may receive free installation of a zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protector for affected vehicles.

They may also be eligible for restitution for expenses related to a theft or attempted theft if a vehicle was stolen or targeted on or after April 29, 2025.

Kia says in a statement on its website that all vehicles not eligible for a software upgrade can receive an ignition cylinder protector to "reinforce the key cylinder sleeve assembly as an additional theft deterrent."

The company is also providing free steering wheel locks for Kia owners and lessees directly to consumers and through local law enforcement.

Those who qualify will receive notice from Hyundai or Kia with a year-long deadline to schedule installation at an authorized dealership.

Eligible Hyundai or Kia vehicles that experienced a qualifying theft or qualifying theft attempt may receive financial compensation up to $4,500 for a total loss or up to $2,250 for partial loss.

Ohioans who are seeking compensation, more information about eligibility or how to file a claim can visit the Kia or Hyundai websites.

Kia owners and lessees can also call (800) 333-4542.