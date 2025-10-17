Haslam Sports Group and Cleveland reach $100M stadium settlement | Reporters Roundtable

After a yearlong battle, the city of Cleveland and the Haslam Sports Group announced a deal this week in which the city ends its objections to the Browns move to Brook Park. The city will get $100 million over 15 years from the team, money to raze the existing stadium and to help Cleveland revitalize the lakefront without the Browns.

The city dropped its lawsuit and its challenge to a permit allowing the new complex to exceed Federal Aviation Administration height restrictions.

The story begins our discussion of the week’s news on the Friday “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

A Franklin County judge this week blocked Gov. Mike DeWine's executive order banning the sale of intoxicating hemp products. DeWine sought to ban the sales of candies and drinks with intoxicating hemp -- not marijuana derived products sold in dispensaries. The hemp-derived products, sold in gas stations and other stores, would be prohibited for 90 days under the governor's order. The judge issued a temporary restraining order on DeWine's action, delaying its implementation for 14 days.

The emergency room at Insight Hospital and Medical Center Trumbull reopened this week after the hospital temporarily closed in March following a payment dispute with its former owner.

Gov. DeWine has called for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to meet on Tuesday to begin redrawing the state's congressional district map after the legislature punted the process to them.

The fund that pays unemployment benefits is vulnerable and needs to be shored up, according to backers of a Republican-sponsored house bill that would cut unemployment payouts to 20 weeks, down from the current 26.

Cleveland City Council has approved an ordinance that will allow golf carts on city streets for legitimate business purposes.

Guests:

-Zaria Johnson, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Michelle Jarboe, Reporter, News 5 Cleveland

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV