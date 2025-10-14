© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Warren hospital reopens emergency room after months-long shutdown

Ideastream Public Media | By Taylor Wizner
Published October 14, 2025 at 4:35 PM EDT
Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren, Ohio.
Ryan Loew
/
Ideastream Public Media
Michigan-based Insight Health System took over two Trumbull County hospitals last year after their previous owner, Steward Health Care, filed for bankruptcy.

The emergency room at Insight Hospital & Medical Center Trumbull reopened Wednesday morning, according to hospital spokesperson Irena Vulaj.

The Warren hospital is providing full support services for emergency patients, including inpatient care, laboratory testing, pharmacy and radiology, Vulaj said.

The hospital, along with its sister facility Insight Rehabilitation Hospital Hillside, temporarily closed in March following a payment dispute with its former owner, Steward Health Care. Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on in May last year over financial struggles, including over $1 billion in debt.

The Warren hospital’s reopening was delayed last month after it failed a state inspection. Inspectors with the Ohio Department of Health found several safety violations, including a backup generator that didn’t work, a fire alarm system that hadn’t been checked in more than a year and oxygen lines used for patients showing little or no pressure. The hospital has since addressed those issues.
Trumbull survey 9.24.25.pdf

Insight Hillside, the rehabilitation hospital, remains closed. Insight officials previously said obtaining regulatory approval to reopen the facility has been challenging, while Trumbull Medical Center received approval more quickly. Vulaj said the health system will share updates on the rehab hospital’s reopening plans at a later date.

The return of emergency care in Warren comes as local officials and residents have raised concerns about access to hospital services in Trumbull County

Vulaj said in the statement the system is "grateful for the continued partnership of our community, staff, nurses, doctors, and leaders at every level of government as we reopen."
Tags
Health WarrenTrumbull County
Taylor Wizner
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter with Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Taylor Wizner
Related Content