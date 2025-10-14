Warren hospital reopens emergency room after months-long shutdown

The emergency room at Insight Hospital & Medical Center Trumbull reopened Wednesday morning, according to hospital spokesperson Irena Vulaj.

The Warren hospital is providing full support services for emergency patients, including inpatient care, laboratory testing, pharmacy and radiology, Vulaj said.

The hospital, along with its sister facility Insight Rehabilitation Hospital Hillside, temporarily closed in March following a payment dispute with its former owner, Steward Health Care. Steward filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on in May last year over financial struggles, including over $1 billion in debt.

The Warren hospital’s reopening was delayed last month after it failed a state inspection. Inspectors with the Ohio Department of Health found several safety violations, including a backup generator that didn’t work, a fire alarm system that hadn’t been checked in more than a year and oxygen lines used for patients showing little or no pressure. The hospital has since addressed those issues.

Insight Hillside, the rehabilitation hospital, remains closed. Insight officials previously said obtaining regulatory approval to reopen the facility has been challenging, while Trumbull Medical Center received approval more quickly. Vulaj said the health system will share updates on the rehab hospital’s reopening plans at a later date.

The return of emergency care in Warren comes as local officials and residents have raised concerns about access to hospital services in Trumbull County

Vulaj said in the statement the system is "grateful for the continued partnership of our community, staff, nurses, doctors, and leaders at every level of government as we reopen."