Northeast Ohio attorneys help families, students navigate special education programs

A new legal clinic is helping children with autism and their families navigate the complexities of special education.

Thursday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk with leaders from The Positivity Spectrum, a virtual clinic staffed by law students and special education attorneys in Northeast Ohio.

The clinic supports families by answering questions about Individualized Education Programs, or IEPs, and facilitating conversations with school districts. Parents can submit questions or concerns through an intake form on The Positivity Spectrum’s website, which the clinic team will review.

Later in the hour, we’ll hear from local author Brandy Schillace about her new novel, The Dead Come to Stay. The mystery follows Jo Jones, a neurodivergent American woman living in England who becomes entangled in a murder case.

Schillace will speak tonight from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga County Public Library’s Beachwood Branch. The event is free and open to the public.

To close the hour, we’ll bring you a new installment of "The Menu", our bi-weekly look at Northeast Ohio’s food scene. This week, we're featuring the Feast of the Assumption in Cleveland’s Little Italy—a four-day celebration of Italian culture, food, and music running through Sunday, Aug. 17.

Guests:

- Sarah Kovit Hannah, Executive Director, The Positivity Spectrum

- Renee Stromski, Special Education Attorney, Abnour Weiker

- Brandy Schillace, PhD, Author, "The Dead Come To Stay"

- Michael DelZoppo, Vendor Coordinator, The Feast of the Assumption/ Holy Rosary Church