Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Book tells the forgotten story of the founding of the world’s first center for transgender rights

By Jenny Hamel
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:44 PM EDT

There's a famous photograph from 1933 of Nazi soldiers burning books in Berlin, Germany. A precursor of the horrors to come.

What many don't know is the books and research the Nazis are lighting on fire belong to the Institute of Sexual Research, which pioneered research on gender and sexuality and is widely considered the world's first transgender treatment clinic.

Now historian and author Brandy Schillace brings the Institute of Sexual Research to life in her new book "The Intermediaries: A Weimar Story."

In a time when the transgender community feels more persecuted and marginalized than in recent memory, Schillace's book puts a human face on the doctors and patients who, roughly a century ago, fought for better scientific understanding and rights for the trans and LGBTQ+ community.

Brandy Schillace is an author, historian, and journalist who appears regularly on the History Channel, on shows including The Unbelievable with Dan Aykroyd and Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny.

Guest:
Brandy Schillace, Ph.D, Historian, Author, "The Intermediaries: A Weimar Story"

Tags
Jenny Hamel
Jenny Hamel is the host of the “Sound of Ideas.”
