Sound of Ideas

Sound of Ideas Community Tour: Future of Shaker Lakes

By Drew Maziasz
Published August 8, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Join us for the next "Sound of Ideas: Community Tour" at the Nature Center at Shaker Lakes. Executive Editor Mike McIntyre will moderate a panel discussion with representatives from NEORSD, the City of Shaker Heights, and others.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will soon recommend removal of the Lower Lake Dam in Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights, resulting in the draining of Lower Lake, replacing the lake bed with 17 acres of park land.

The district said draining the lake would prevent the risk of a catastrophic flood downstream along Doan Brook, the same reasoning it used in 2019, when the draining of historic Horseshoe Lake resulted in a furor in the East Side suburbs.

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place in the pavilion on the grounds of the nature center, in case of rain, the event will be moved inside.

REGISTER HERE

Drew Maziasz
Drew Maziasz is a coordinating producer for the "Sound of Ideas" and also serves as the show’s technical producer.
