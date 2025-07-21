Northeast Ohio researchers hope to fight misinformation by making science more engaging

The 21st century has seen new forms of communication ecosystem take shape. The internet and social media have reworked how most Americans get their news and information, as well as who the authority is on what can be trusted.

With this transformation, some scientists have begun to worry that their messaging is being lost. Messages that deal with public health issues like infectious diseases and vaccines, or a global dilemma like climate change.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” we’ll talk to some area scientists about their efforts at public outreach and communicating difficult topics.

Kirsten Ellenbogen, the CEO of the Great Lakes Science Center is an author on a paper from the “Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences” that’s focused on this topic. She’ll be with us in studio.

We’ll also hear from a medical doctor who teaches at Case Western Reserve University, as well as a conservationist from Holden Forests and Gardens.

Then, we pivot to talking about Superman, and his legacy in Cleveland.

With the release of the latest “Superman” film that was shot in Cleveland, a new push is being made to connect the superhero with the place of his creation. Key to that is a new statue of the Man of Steel that will soon be unveiled in Downtown Cleveland.

"An agenda for science communication research and practice"

Guests:

- Kirsten Ellenbogen, Ph.D., President and CEO, The Great Lakes Science Center

- David Burke, Ph.D., Vice President for Science and Conservation, Holden Forests and Gardens

- Stan Gerson, M.D., Dean, School of Medicine; Professor, Department of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University

- Valentino Zullo, Board Member, Siegel and Schuster Society; Co-Director, The Rust Belt Humanities Lab at Ursuline College

- Andrew Aydin, Author "March" and "Run"