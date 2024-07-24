Can Ohio be a bigger player in media production following Superman filming in Cleveland?

Superman director James Gunn penned a heartfelt goodbye to Cleveland after six weeks of shoots that turned Downtown into Metropolis, calling Cleveland a "special place."

The filming created a buzz around the region, shining a spotlight on the power the film industry and other media production can have as an economic driver for a community.

But there are some concerns about equity in the industry, including the fact that Ohio lags behind other states when it comes to diverse representation.

This hour, we're going to hear a recent City Club of Cleveland conversation that focused on efforts to transform the industry in Ohio to attract projects while at the same time, be more equitable and inclusive to people of color and other underrepresented populations.

The program was moderated by Actum managing director Jeff Johnson, as part of the City Club's Summer Outdoor Series.

Guests:

-Jeff Johnson, Managing Director, Actum

-Amir Miller, CEO/ Founder, Pure Vitality Productions

-Sheila Wright, Founder & President, The CREW Foundation