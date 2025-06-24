Sound of Ideas Community Tour: CVNP at 50

Congress established Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) in 1974, originally as a national recreation area. In the 50 years since the park’s establishment, people have worked to repair the impacts of industry and urbanization, and renew the natural and cultural resources. The park is now celebrated as an example of accessible wild space, mere steps away from urban and suburban corridors.

Join us for the next “Sound of Ideas Community Tour,” hosted by Jenny Hamel, as we celebrate how Cuyahoga Valley National Park has not only preserved Ohio’s natural landscapes but has served as a resource for the community's well-being, offering a connection to forests, trails, and the river. We'll also discuss efforts to maintain this resource for the next 50 years.

The event will be recording in front of a live audience. It is free and open to the public – and takes place at Happy Days Lodge on Monday, July 14 at 6pm.

Guests:

-Dr. Lisa Petit, Superintendent, Cuyahoga Valley National Park

-Donté Gibbs, VP of Community Partnerships, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park

-Lisa Ramirez, PhD ABPP, Director, Child Psychology, The MetroHealth System

-Shannon Speaks, LISW-S, MSSA, ACC, Mental Health Therapist at https://www.kellysgriefcenter.org/, Certified Mindfulness Teacher at https://www.summahealth.org/ & ICF Coach at https://nourishcc.com/, and Nature Rx program advisor

WHAT TO EXPECT

