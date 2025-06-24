© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sound of Ideas
Sound of Ideas

Sound of Ideas Community Tour: CVNP at 50

Published June 24, 2025 at 3:16 PM EDT
The Brandywine Falls at Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Steve Boice
/
Shutterstock
The Brandywine Falls at Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Congress established Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) in 1974, originally as a national recreation area. In the 50 years since the park’s establishment, people have worked to repair the impacts of industry and urbanization, and renew the natural and cultural resources. The park is now celebrated as an example of accessible wild space, mere steps away from urban and suburban corridors.

Register Here for Free Tickets

SOI Community Tour: CVNP at 50
IPM
Join us for the next "Sound of Ideas Community Tour" on July 14.

Join us for the next “Sound of Ideas Community Tour,” hosted by Jenny Hamel, as we celebrate how Cuyahoga Valley National Park has not only preserved Ohio’s natural landscapes but has served as a resource for the community's well-being, offering a connection to forests, trails, and the river. We'll also discuss efforts to maintain this resource for the next 50 years.

The event will be recording in front of a live audience. It is free and open to the public – and takes place at Happy Days Lodge on Monday, July 14 at 6pm.

Guests:
-Dr. Lisa Petit, Superintendent, Cuyahoga Valley National Park
-Donté Gibbs, VP of Community Partnerships, Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park
-Lisa Ramirez, PhD ABPP, Director, Child Psychology, The MetroHealth System
-Shannon Speaks, LISW-S, MSSA, ACC, Mental Health Therapist at https://www.kellysgriefcenter.org/, Certified Mindfulness Teacher at https://www.summahealth.org/ & ICF Coach at https://nourishcc.com/, and Nature Rx program advisor

WHAT TO EXPECT

 

Tags
Sound of Ideas Sound of IdeasSound of Ideas Community Tour
Related Content