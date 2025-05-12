Sound of Ideas Community Tour| "Reentry and Reconciliation"

Despite making up 5% of the global population, the US has more than 20% of the world’s prison population.

The country also spends over $80 billion on incarceration each year.

But what about life after incarceration? Does society believe that someone who has spent time in prison deserves the chance to be fully re-integrated into society and allowed to work and thrive? What are the barriers? Can we do more to aid their success?

Join us for the next Sound of Ideas Community Tour as we discuss the realities facing the formerly incarcerated as they re-enter society.

Guests:

- Monika Gordon, Culinary Degree Program Participant, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry

- Mike Jones, Justice Housing Strategist, Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless

- Stephanie DeVincent, Program Administrator, North Star Neighborhood Reentry Center