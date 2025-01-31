Sound of Ideas Community Tour | Celebrating Cleveland’s Latino community

As Cleveland’s overall population declines, its Latino population continues to grow, making up more than 13% of city residents, and growing by more than 200% in recent decades.

On the next “Sound of Ideas Community Tour” stop, we will visit the epicenter of local Latino and Hispanic culture, the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

We’ve invited residents and community leaders for a panel discussion that will celebrate the city’s diversity and culture, as well as highlight resources for residents.

Join host Jenny Hamel and a live audience on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m., at the Julia De Burgos Center. The center is located at 2800 Archwood Ave. in Cleveland.

The event is free and open to the public. Please register in advance by reserving your spot.

The "Sound of Ideas" is Ideastream Public Media's flagship public affairs show that airs weekdays at 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on 89.7 WKSU.