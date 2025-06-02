New United Way research shines a light on working households who are still struggling economically

United Way offices across the country have teamed up to research and improve the lives of a large group of Americans.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed and describes the number of households that are struggling financially, even though they are working full time.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll dig into the ALICE research. Representatives from The United Way of Greater Cleveland will discuss how the research is not only data driven, but stems from feedback they receive from the people they assist through the 211 line.

ALICE households fall above the federal poverty level, and are therefore not eligible for safety net benefits, but still struggle to pay for things like child care, transportation or medical emergencies.

Also on the program, a wrap up of the Brandon King trial. A jury found the suspended East Cleveland Mayor guilty of 10 corruption-related charges, including theft in office and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

Our Criminal Justice Reporter Matt Richmond, who has been following the trial, will talk about the jury's verdict and what comes next.

Guests:

- Sharon Sobol Jordan, President and CEO, United Way of Greater Cleveland

- Maryam Kiefer, Director of Public Policy, United Way of Greater Cleveland

- Matt Richmond, Criminal Justice Reporter