Local policy experts discuss the impact of pandemic-era benefits ending

Ohio families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, often called food stamps, saw their monthly allowances drop this month.

Over the last two years, low-income households who qualified for the program received an additional $95 or more in SNAP benefits each month to counter the impact of the pandemic on families.

The SNAP benefits aren’t the only item on the chopping block, as thousands of Ohioans who rely on Medicaid could potentially be kicked off their coverage plan in the upcoming months.

That's because Ohio will reevaluate income and eligibility for the first time since the expansion was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio is just one of 32 states affected by Congress’s decision to end the temporary benefits.

On Monday's "Sound of Ideas," we'll hear a discussion on how the policy change will affect Ohioans.

The conversation was organized by the United Way of Greater Cleveland, and took place on Feb. 28.

The discussion included voices from the Department of Jobs and Family Services, a local food bank, as well as a policy expert. It was moderated by Ideastream Health Reporter Taylor Wizner.

GUESTS:

- Kevin Gowan, Administrator, Cuyahoga County Job and Family Services,

- Tiffany Scruggs, Vice President, Client Services at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank

- Andy Trares, Deputy Director, The May Dugan Center

- Taylor Wizner, Health Reporter, Ideastream Public Media