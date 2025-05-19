Is Cuyahoga County's network of reentry services able to provide for those getting out of prison?

On any given day, the Cuyahoga County jail holds more than 1,600 individuals.

When one of those individuals is released, they often need assistance with transportation, documentation, work and housing.

There are organizations across the county aimed at helping these individuals, but reporting from The Marshall Project - Cleveland found that there are gaps in getting those services to the people leaving the county jail.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to The Marshall Project about their reporting on this issue. It's a conversation that sets up our next Community Tour, which takes place Tuesday night, and focuses on reentry. You can find the link to register here.

Then we'll talk about the practice of being a death doula.

It's a discipline that's somewhat new and unknown to many. It's a position that's designed to provide emotional and logistical guidance to people at the end of their lives and their families.

A local nurse was inspired to start the Death Doula School in Parma last year. We'll hear from her and one of her students.

Finally, a call out to Northeast Ohio sports fans who may have stories to share about some of the most memorable moments in local sports history.

Guests:

- Mark Puente, Staff Writer, The Marshall Project

- Louis Fields, Outreach Manager, The Marshall Project

- Kacie Gikonyo, Founder, Death Doula School

- Mara Sankin, Hospice Liason and Death Doula School Graduate

- Ygal Kaufman, Multiple Media Journalist, Ideastream Public Media