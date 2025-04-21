West Side Market marks one year since transitioning to non-profit leadership

One year ago, the City of Cleveland officially transferred the management and operation of the city's West Side Market to the Cleveland Public Market Corporation.

The 113-year-old public market is an anchor of the city's west side but has come under criticism in recent years because of problems with aging infrastructure, empty vendor stalls, all while facing challenges from customer's shifting grocery habits.

In the last year, the Cleveland Public Market Corporation has been raising funds for a massive overhaul of the building to the tune of $50 million. Those dollars will be used to remedy the infrastructure issues and rework some of the underutilized spaces.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas” we'll check in on how the West Side Market is faring, what improvements have been made, and what the non-profit plans for the coming months.

To close the show, we bring you a conversation about the local food economy.

We'll hear from some local producers about what they make, and how they get it to their customers.

This ranges from farmers who are selling their fresh produce at farmers markets, to entrepreneurs selling packaged food at the West Side Market and other area stores.

Guests:

- Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director, Cleveland Public Market Corporation

- Jessica Trivisonno, Senior Advisor For Major Projects, City of Cleveland

- Mike and Megan Massoli, Owners, Wren Box Farm

- Eric Diamond, Chief Executive Office, Central Kitchen