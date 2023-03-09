Cleveland's West Side Market braces for change to nonprofit management

Last month, the city of Cleveland announced the formation of a nonprofit and the appointment of a board of directors to guide the revitalization of the West Side Market, the 111-year-old public market in the Ohio City neighborhood.

In addition to the board, the mayor's office announced the first phase of a master plan to guide the transformation of the market. These announcements come on the heels of years of struggle for the Cleveland institution.

The market has experienced issues with utilities and aging infrastructure. It's also seen a change in the demographics of the neighborhood, and with that, a departure from traditional grocery-buying habits.

Those challenges have led vendors at the market to call for new management, saying the city is not properly able to give the market the attention it deserves.

Moving to nonprofit management has long been a talking point for Mayor Justin Bibb since his campaign days, and the transition that’s underway now is what we'll look at for the first part of Thursday’s "Sound of Ideas."

We'll hear from Jessica Trivisonno, the Bibb administration's senior strategist for the West Side Market.

Later in the hour, we'll feature another episode of our music podcast "Shuffle." This week we'll hear from the Cleveland duo, the Baker’s Basement. The group blends folk, country, hip-hop and rock into a fun, quirky and sometimes downright humorous sound.

GUESTS:

- Jessica Trivisonno, Senior Strategist for the West Side Market, city of Cleveland

- Amanda Rabinowitz, Host of “Shuffle” and “All Things Considered”

- Kate Dedinsky and Adam Grindler, Baker's Basement

