New executive overseeing West Side Market lays out improvement plan

The West Side Market is home to more than 60 small, local business owners and boasts more than 800,000 visitors annually. It also serves as a neighborhood anchor and economic hub. It is a must-visit destination for visitors to Northeast Ohio.

Yet, in recent years the Market has struggled to live up to its full potential. Under the control of the City of Cleveland, it was competing for resources with city services such as snow removal and public safety.

A 2023 master plan by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb suggested, as many have over the decades, that the Market transition to a nonprofit management style to improve vendor and visitor experience.

The switch would align with nationwide best practices for public markets. In April 2024, Rosemary Mudry officially took the helm of the newly formed Cleveland Public Market Corporation.

Monday on the “Sound of Ideas,” Ideastream Public Media’s Executive Editor Mike McIntyre talks with Rosemary Mudry about her work and the future of the West Side Market.

Previously, Mudry served as executive director of West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development. She was a director of neighborhood development at the Old Brooklyn Community Development Corporation. She started her community development career working for Ohio City Inc. during the heyday of the Market's Centennial Celebrations.

In addition to her leadership in community development and urban planning, Mudry is a small business owner. She is the co-owner of the Midnight Owl Brewing Co. with her husband, Joel Warger.

The conversation was the first in the City Club of Cleveland’s 2024 Outdoor Summer Series and took place on Star Plaza across the street from Playhouse Square and the City Club.

GUESTS:

- Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director, The Cleveland Public Market Corporation

- Mike McIntyre, Executive Editor, Ideastream Public Media