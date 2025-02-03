Trump's potential federal funding freeze causes confusion for local organizations

Late on Monday last week, the White House released a memo announcing a temporary freeze on all federal funding. This applied to the trillions of dollars in grants and loans that touch programs and organizations across the country.

The freeze was halted by a federal judge on Tuesday, and then rescinded by the White House on Wednesday.

Many of those organizations that rely on federal funding remain unsettled by the messaging coming out of the Trump administration, with some concerned over whether the funding will be impacted in the future.

Monday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll talk to Emily Campbell, the head of the nonpartisan think tank, Center for Community Solutions about what the potential freeze means for organizations in Northeast Ohio.

Then, we'll learn about some research from Kent State University that looks at how writing letters of gratitude can impact happiness.

Finally on the program, a conversation about wild spaces in urban environments. Author Christopher Brown looks at how people can connect to the natural world with simple outdoor activities, and how that connection to the natural world can benefit your life and mindset.

Guests:

- Emily Campbell, CEO, The Center For Community Solutions

- Steven Toepfer PhD, Associate Professor in the Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, Kent State University

- Christopher Brown, Author, "A Natural History of Empty Lots: Field Notes From Urban Edgelands, Back Alleys, and Other Wild Places"