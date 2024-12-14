How to embrace the natural world without leaving the city limits

Writer Christopher Brown calls his newest book "a genre-bending blend of naturalism, memoir, and social manifesto for rewilding the city, the self, and society."

As a memoir, the work chronicles Brown's relationship with his son and tracks the building of his new house in East Austin, Texas.

The naturalism comes in the form of his explorations of the world around him, which often occur while wandering through industrial parkways, commercial corridors, suburban neighborhoods and riverbanks.

"A Natural History of Empty Lots" expands on those adventures and argues how connecting with nature, even in the simplest ways, can improve our lives.

While the book focuses on Brown's life in Texas, many of the scenes could take place anywhere across the country.

Brown's kayaking trips under bridges and highways sound like those many have taken down the Cuyahoga River. Encountering snakes, spiders, coyotes and birds of prey is not relegated to the prairies of Texas but also happen in our own backyards.

Hachette Book Group Writer Christopher Brown in one of the natural spaces near his home in East Austin, Texas.

GUESTS:

- Christopher Brown, Author, "A Natural History of Empty Lots: Field Notes from Urban Edgelands, Back Alleys, and Other Wild Places"

- Drew Maziasz, Coordinating Producer, Ideastream Public Media