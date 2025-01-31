Northeast Ohioans detained in federal nationwide immigration crackdown | Reporters Roundtable

Dozens of people in Northeast Ohio were taken into custody by United States Immigration and Custom Enforcement officers as part of a larger, nationwide push by the Trump administration to crack down on illegal immigration.

President Trump made immigration and deportation of those here without legal status a key part of his reelection campaign. His first week in office saw a flurry of executive orders on immigration.

The story begins our discussion of the week’s news on the “Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.”

A three-judge panel this week ruled 2 to 1 to suspend East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King immediately. King was indicted last fall on corruption related charges including theft in office.

Cleveland's Ward 1 Councilman Joe Jones issued an apology yesterday and, in a statement, said he will participate in comprehensive sensitivity and professional conduct training. Jones stepped down from committee appointments this week following an investigation that showed he likely violated council's sexual and non-sexual harassment policies after allegations of inappropriate behavior made by five women.

The Ohio Senate has reintroduced a bill that would roll back some of the provisions in the state's recreational marijuana law. Voters overwhelmingly passed the bill in 2023 that allowed for recreational sales, as well as the ability to grow pot at home. Public sales of recreational marijuana began in Ohio last August.

Cleveland City Council introduced legislation Monday that would require employers with 15 or more workers to list the pay range for jobs when posting openings. It's a way to prevent people at the bottom of the scale from lowballing themselves and working for less than a job could pay.

A bill introduced in the Ohio Senate this week would prevent employers from enforcing noncompete clauses in workers' contracts. These contracts or clauses prevent workers from leaving jobs for new opportunities because penalties are imposed if they do.

Guests:

-Abbey Marshall, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Gabriel Kramer, Reporter, Ideastream Public Media

-Karen Kasler, Statehouse News Bureau Chief, Ohio Public Radio/TV

