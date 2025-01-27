Cleveland businesses may soon have to disclose pay ranges on job listings

Cleveland City Council introduced legislation Monday that would require any Cleveland business with more than 15 employees to disclose pay ranges on job listings.

The measure is intended to increase pay transparency and equity, particularly among low-income residents, racial minorities and women, according to council members sponsoring the legislation.

"Many times we look at this as a women's issue, but we're talking about families," said Councilmember Stephanie Howse-Jones, whose Ward 7 includes Asia Town, Downtown, Hough and the St. Clair-Superior neighborhoods. "This is about the economic vitality here within our city."

The law will also bar employers from inquiring about an applicant's salary history. If employees, particularly those working for lower wages, disclose their current salaries, they may unknowingly low-ball themselves in job interviews, said Councilmember Charles Slife, who represents Ward 17. Ward 17 includes West Park, Kamm's Corners and part of the Puritas neighborhoods.

"It winds up creating this cycle of continuously being underpaid relative to industry average and colleagues," Slife said.

Violators could be subject to fines issued by the Fair Employment Wage Board, but council members say the goal is not to be punitive. They said the city will work to communicate the new law with local businesses and make efforts to rectify any noncompliance.

Fourteen states already have similar laws in place. Ohio is not among them, however, other cities including Cincinnati and Columbus, have passed pay transparency laws that either require salary information or prohibit companies from inquiring into a job applicant's salary history.

In a press conference Monday, Senior Policy Advisor Austin Davis touted the legislation as the latest effort in what he calls a pro-worker agenda for Mayor Justin Bibb. In his first term, the Bibb administration rcestablished the Fair Employment Wage Board after two decades of inactivity, backed legislation prohibiting the city from working with companies that have committed wage theft and established paid parental leave for city employees.

The legislation will be discussed in committee before city council votes on it.