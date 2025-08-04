Cleveland Councilmember Polensek will seek re-election, face incumbent Hairston in new Ward 10

Longtime Cleveland City Councilmember Mike Polensek has announced he intends to run for re-election this fall, pitting him against another incumbent.

Polensek, who has served 12 consecutive terms on council, pulled petitions ahead of the June filing deadline but had not confirmed if he intended to run. His announcement means he will face off against incumbent Anthony Hairston in Cleveland’s new Ward 10.

Polensek currently serves Ward 8. New ward boundaries pushed Polensek’s Collinwood neighborhood into Hairston’s current territory, which includes St. Clair Superior and Glenville.

According to Polensek's page on the Cleveland City Council website, he's been on council since 1978, making him the longest-serving member of council in the city's history.

Hairston has been a member of city council since 2021. Previously, he served on Cuyahoga County Council. His biography on the city council's website says he is a life-long resident of Collinwood who has a business degree from Cleveland State University.

With only two candidates on the ballot, Ward 10 will not have a Sept. 9 primary for its City Council seat. November's general election winner will assume office in January.

It’s the second City Council race in which incumbents will square off after this year’s once-in-a-decade redistricting process reduced the number of city wards to 15. Incumbents Richard Starr of Central and Rebecca Maurer of Slavic Village will also run against each other in the new Ward 5.

All city council seats are up for election this November.