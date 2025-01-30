Cleveland City Councilmember apologizes after investigation finds evidence of harassment

Cleveland City Councilmember Joe Jones released a statement Thursday apologizing for his behavior after a recent investigation found credible accusations of bullying, harassment and unwanted touching.

"Although unintended, I recognize that my actions have made others feel uncomfortable, and I sincerely apologize," Jones said in a written statement. "I've learned a lot about myself and I feel a deep sense of remorse."

Jones has agreed to participate in sensitivity and professional conduct trainings, as outlined in the investigation's recommended corrective actions.

Earlier this week, Jones stepped down from his committee appointments after news broke that multiple women who worked for the city of Cleveland and affiliate organizations lodged complaints against Jones alleging instances of verbal abuse, outbursts of rage, inappropriate touching and comments about their physical appearances dating back three years.

A summary of the investigation, conducted by an outside law firm, said Jones likely violated City Council's sexual and non-sexual harassment policies.

City Council did not provide the full investigation, citing attorney-client privilege.