© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cleveland City Councilmember apologizes after investigation finds evidence of harassment

Ideastream Public Media | By Abbey Marshall
Published January 30, 2025 at 2:28 PM EST
Ward 1 City Councilmember Joe Jones likely engaged in behaviors that violated city council's sexual and non-sexual harassment policies, an investigation has found.
Ideastream Public Media
Ward 1 City Councilmember Joe Jones likely engaged in behaviors that violated city council's sexual and non-sexual harassment policies, an investigation has found.

Cleveland City Councilmember Joe Jones released a statement Thursday apologizing for his behavior after a recent investigation found credible accusations of bullying, harassment and unwanted touching.

"Although unintended, I recognize that my actions have made others feel uncomfortable, and I sincerely apologize," Jones said in a written statement. "I've learned a lot about myself and I feel a deep sense of remorse."

Jones has agreed to participate in sensitivity and professional conduct trainings, as outlined in the investigation's recommended corrective actions.

Earlier this week, Jones stepped down from his committee appointments after news broke that multiple women who worked for the city of Cleveland and affiliate organizations lodged complaints against Jones alleging instances of verbal abuse, outbursts of rage, inappropriate touching and comments about their physical appearances dating back three years.

A summary of the investigation, conducted by an outside law firm, said Jones likely violated City Council's sexual and non-sexual harassment policies.

City Council did not provide the full investigation, citing attorney-client privilege.

Tags
Government & Politics Cleveland City CouncilJoe Jones
Abbey Marshall
Abbey Marshall covers Cleveland-area government and politics for Ideastream Public Media.
See stories by Abbey Marshall
Related Content