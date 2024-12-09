Cleveland mother and a psychiatrist discuss postpartum psychosis, maternal mental health

Welcoming a new child is often painted as one of the happiest, most fulfilling moments of a person's life. But for many, the reality can be much more complicated. Coupled with the physical recovery and sleep deprivation, new parenthood can quickly become an emotional rollercoaster, and many parents may struggle to find their footing in the first few months after childbirth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 8 women have reported symptoms of postpartum depression. And while that condition is becoming more well-known, new light is being shed on another maternal mental health disorder called postpartum psychosis.

Tuesday on the "Sound of Ideas," we'll speak to a local mother about her difficult journey navigating postpartum psychosis. After narrowly escaping harming herself and her family in 2015, Meghan Cliffel has become a mindfulness meditation teacher and a published writer.

We'll also talk to a maternal mental health expert about these mental health challenges to watch out for in what's known as the "fourth trimester" and what resources and treatments are available to families.

Resources

For more information about postpartum care and support networks:



University Hospitals Women's Reproductive Mental Health Clinic: visit online, or call at 216-844-2400

To access free, online support groups, Postpartum Support International: visit online, or call 1-800-944-4773

Guests:

-Susan Hatters Friedman, M.D., director, forensic and perinatal psychiatrist, University Hospitals Cleveland

-Meghan Cliffel, writer, mindfulness teacher, and postpartum psychosis survivor

Editor's note: This segment originally aired on the "Sound of Ideas" on Nov. 19, 2024.